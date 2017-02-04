Kwabena Kwabena talks about love

Once again, Valentine is here and highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena will bring lovers together to celebrate the occasion in a concert dubbed, Vitamilk Love Night.’

Known for songs such as Adult Musik, Asor, Bue Kwan, Asor and Royal Lady, Kwabena Kwabena is expected to delight patrons with both his old and new songs at the love concert scheduled for the National Theatre on Friday, February 10.

The third in the series, this year’s event will feature M.anifest, EL, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Samini among others.

For an artiste who believes in the power of love, Kwabena Kwabena told the Daily Graphic his annual Love concert has been an avenue to bring lovers close to each other.

“I am a lover man and I really want couples to enjoy on that day. This year is going to be fantastic because a lot of preparations have gone into it. I have been rehearsing with the oBY band led by Kwame Yeboah to give patrons the best on the night,” he said.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, real name George Kwabena Adu, the best couples will be rewarded on the night. Hence, interested couples can send their “love letter” to Kwabena Kwabena’s Facebook page.

The prize package includes an all-expense paid holiday in a hotel for the best five couples. This year’s edition is proudly sponsored by Vita Milk and powered by FabLinks and KbKbMusik.