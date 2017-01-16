‘Full Squad’ at Tinny’s birthday bash

Veteran Ga rapper, Tinny is set to parade top stars come Sunday, January 22, at the La Beach in Accra. Marking his 34th birthday, the concert will also witness supporting performances from VVIP, Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku, Jupitar and Yaa Pono.

The others are dancehall artiste, Ebony, Tic Tac, Luther, Fareed, Rudebwoy Ranking, and Honourable Mungua.

The Alatse Kankpe artiste told Showbiz he’s ready to set the venue agog with his performances with the support of the other artistes.

Born Nii Addo Quaynor, Tinny is popular for hit songs such as Makola Kwakwe (2003) and Ring tone. He’s a recipient of several awards including Youth Excellence Awards, Ghana Music Awards (UK Version), Hip Hop World Awards, among others.