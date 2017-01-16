Ed Sheeran features Twi song on new album

UK multi-platinum selling singer, Ed Sheeran has revealed that his upcoming third studio album will feature a twi song titled, "Bibia Be Ye Yie".

Bibia Be Ye Yie which translates to Everything Will be fine is the 14th song on a 16-song tracklist for the album titled '÷' (pronounced “divide”).

The "Thinking Out Loud" hit maker has given his new album a March 3 release date.

The ginger-haired crooner was in Ghana last June and hung out with close pal Fuse ODG.

He described his stay in Ghana as his most fun experience, adding that he wrote a song in Twi.

“I wrote a song in Twi, the Ghanaian dialect in Ghana, at Fuse’s house with all his mates. That was probably the most fun experience because like…being in the studio with someone like Fuse is just a party the whole time,” Sheeran said in an interview with BBC 1 Xtra.



Below is the album tracklist;

1. Eraser

2. Castle On The Hill

3. Dive

4. Shape Of You

5. Perfect

6. Galway Girl

7. Happier

8. New Man

9. Hearts Don’t Break Around Here

10. What Do I Know?

11. How Would You Feel (Paean)

12. Supermarket Flowers

Deluxe

13. Barcelona

14. Bibia Be Ye Yie

15. Nancy Mulligan

16. Save Myself