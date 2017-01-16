My husband loves big bums - Okyeame Kwame’s wife

Annica Nsiah Apau, wife of rapper, Okyeame Kwame has revealed that her husband enjoys watching the buttocks of other ladies. According to the mother of two, her husband always takes videos and pictures of other ladies’ bums with his phone anytime a curvy lady passes by.

“I know my husband loves seeing ladies with heavy backside and I am very okay with that so far as he does not sleep with those ladies,” she said.

Interestingly, Annica also takes pictures of ladies with big buttocks and sends them to her husband to enjoy them.

“My husband is transparent and I like the fact that he has made it clear to me that he admires big buttocks. We normally watch the the big buttocks of ladies together but if he is alone and I am alone, we both take videos and pictures and exchange them,” she said.

Today is exactly eight years since the couple got married and according to her, what has worked for them is transparency, respect, solving issues together and always being there for each other.

“We want to hit 80 years, hold our hands and say to ourselves that we made it. We want to serve as an example to our kids and give them the best by using our marriage as an example. One thing we keep telling each other is never to break up and also not allow the sun to settle on our anger. This I believe is what is making our marriage work,” Annica told Showbiz.

Asked what she does not like about her husband, Annica revealed that Okyeame Kwame is too straight and says things as they are.

“Sometimes, I want him to tone down and massage issues but he doesn’t just do that and says things as they are. I wasn’t cool with it initially but I have come to understand him now,” Annica added.

On his part, Okyeame Kwame said his lovely wife’s understanding of issues makes him love her more adding that he would not have been where he is without his beautiful wife.

“My wife is my manager, my PR and sees to it that I get everything right. She has really groomed me into what I am today and I thank her for showing me love,” Okyeame Kwame told Showbiz.

To him, placing God above everything else is what has sustained their marriage for eight years.

Away from their marriage, Okyeame Kwame who released a new song today titled Adonko said he deserves to win Artiste of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) because he worked hard in the year under review.