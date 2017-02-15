Francis Abban replaces Arday Clegg as Starr FM morning show host

Former Joy FM presenter Francis Abban has replaced Robert Nii Arday Clegg as the host of Starr FM's flagship morning show dubbed The Morning Starr.

Clegg quit Starr FM as well as the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network group managed by Bola Ray a couple of weeks ago.

The Harvard trained lawyer, took over from "Who Wants To Be Rich" host Kafui Dey in 2015 as the latter made the transition to GH One Television which is also owned by the EIB Network.

He is said to be on the move to a rival media house and industry watchers suggest he may be moving to Joy FM.

His successor, Abban took over the seat of The Morning Starr show for the first time today.

Abban left Joy FM after five years during which he briefly hosted Joy FM’s flagship morning programme the Super Morning Show, and was anchor for Joy Midday News and The Pulse which airs on JoyNews.