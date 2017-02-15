Zylofon Media holds auditions

After signing highlife artiste Kumi Guitar, Zylofon Media wants to lend a helping hand to wannabe actors, models and musicians. In this regard, they are holding auditions on their premises at East Legon on Saturday, February 18.

The free of charge auditions aims at selecting the best men and women to become professionals in the area of acting, modelling and music.

Speaking with Showbiz, Cynthia Boamah, Administrator of Zylofon Media, said their outfit decided to help wannabe actors, models and actors who have the talent but don’t have the financial means.

According to Cynthia, those selected will be groomed by Zylofon Media and professionals.

She called on all content developers to make their works available for purchase.

She said that contents ranging from television shows, drama series, comedy shows, football, dance shows, reality TV shows, sitcoms, events, talk shows, movies and documentaries are welcome for purchase.

“Zylofon Media with this initiative seeks to appreciate the works of developers by exchanging value for their works,” she added.

The company already has established ties with various artistes in the industry, and plans to search for new artistes to market and produce.

Zylofon Media seeks to capitalise on the growing entertainment market across the world through the production and promotion of global high quality entertainment.