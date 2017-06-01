Since he began his singing ministry, the plight of less privileged in society has been at the centre of his message hence it is no surprise Gospel artiste, Enoch Tetteh, has released a song titled Obotantim. The slow tempo song which was produced by himself is an inspirational piece that evokes the need to depend on God in times of difficulty and the need to praise God all the time.





Narrating the story of popular Hebrew boys; Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego and how the Lord saved them from the fire, he encourages people to trust in the saving power of God.



Apart from creating a need to help the needless in society, the song portrays a singer serious about Christ and using his abilities to create pleasant music.



“As ambassadors of Christ, it’s important to encourage people not to give up in the race of life which can sometimes be rough. The messages in gospel music should bring hope and that is the intention of Obotantim,” he told Showbiz on Monday.



Enock Tetteh, an Evangelist and a professional forklift driver who holds a Diploma in Pastoral Theology from Good News Theological College and Seminary honed his music skills as a member of his church choir and released his first single ‘Aseda’ five years ago.



Although the journey hasn’t been rosy for him, has been able to create huge following and as part of his evangelism mission hosts Transformation Hour on Shadow Radio.