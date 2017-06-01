The two-day music festival will take place on Thursday, September 21 at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra and Friday, September 22 in Wa.

Spain-based Ghanaian musician, Kamal Afroseventy is set to delight Ghanaian audience his brand of music at the maiden edition of his Afro Talk Music Festival.

Kamal said the Afro Talk Music Festival put together by his management will be an annual event aimed at bringing together all his fans and music lovers from across the world to enjoy good music and celebrate the music industry.

According to him, the platform will also be used to showcase authentic class-act performances from many leading Ghanaian and European musicians as well as promote some up-and-coming artistes.

Performers for the event include King Ayisoba, Atongo, Wiyaala, Red Fyah, Ebo Taylor, Fatau Keita, SOYA, Adane Best, Ligal, George Jahra, Viruz Moneyz, Radiomalanga and Afridanish bands from Spain among others.



Kamal and his Afroseventy band routinely tour countries in Europe, America and West Africa and have shared the stage with many of the biggest artistes around.

Kamal began exploring his talent and drawing on his many musical and political influences including Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Haile Selassie, Sekou Ture, Nelson Mandela, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Osibisa aomg others.

The result of his exploration and experimentation was Afro-Talk, a style combining afro-beat, reggae, HipHop/Ragga, and Highlife percussions.