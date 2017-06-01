Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU) and their female counterparts, Past OLA Girls Association (POGA) will on Saturday June 3, embark on their BHOBU-POGA Health Walk. The walk, which would see members of the two old students associations climb the Peduase-Aburi hill is one of the numerous reunion events the aforementioned associations organise every year to bring together old students of the two schools to network.





According to a member of the organising team, Samuel Gedzah, the walk aims at promoting health and wellbeing of members as well as sensitise members about the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle so as to reduce incidents of cardiovascular diseases and other lifestyle diseases.



"Unlike some other forms of exercise, walking is free and doesn’t require any special equipment or training, and can also reduce one’s risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type two diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers. I therefore urge members of the two groups to participate in the event”, he said.