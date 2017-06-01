It wasn’t just about the African culture as other non African nationals also used the platform to advance their cultural heritage.



Director of DPS International Ghana, Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani expressed gratitude to parents for honouring the invitation, as well as B5 Plus Limited, a leading steel manufacturing company for its contribution towards the success of the celebration.



He noted that there was the need for Africans to use the AU day to reflect on its rich culture which contributed to their uniqueness in the world.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Kwadwo Odame Antwi who was the special guest of honour for the programme was full of praise for the management of the school for the achievements they have chalked in the educational sector.



He urged parents to inculcate African culture and tradition in their children by patronising made-in-Ghana products.



The Indian High Commissioner in Ghana, Birender Singh Yadav also congratulated DPS International Ghana for celebrating African Day, adding that it will go a long way to enhance the diplomatic relationship between Ghana and India.



The celebration was marked with activities such as exhibitions, cultural performances, recitals, fashion show; showcasing African fabrics and designs.



An insightful drama performed by the students about the emancipation of Africa crowned the celebrations.