Creative Arts for Change cheers up sick colleagues

It was tears of joy for actors Emmanuel Armah, Charles Kofi Bucknor and politician Nkrabea Effah Dartey when a team from Creative Arts for Change visited them at the 37 Military Hospital last Tuesday.

The three actors who are on admission at the same ward (Anoff ward) for different illnesses were brought to tears on seeing the Creative Arts for Change team sing and pray for them to get well soon.

The Creative Arts for change team made up of Bob Smith Jnr, Augustine Abbey (Idikoko), Nana Kwame Ampadu, Prince Yawson (Waakye), Beatrice Laryea (Auntie Bee) Samuel Nyamekye, Dada KD, Hanks Anuku, Leonard Mensah (Ntoatoahene) and others presented some money towards the bills of the actors and promised to visit regularly and offer their support to them.

Nkrabea Effah Dartey who was surprised at the visit thanked the Creative Arts for Change team for their support and said he knows with their prayers he would be discharged soon.

In an interview with Showbiz, Charles Nana Frempong in charge of operations at Creative Arts for Change said the team decided to pay a visit to the actors because the situation could happen to any of them.

“This is the little contribution we can do for our brothers who are not feeling too well. We believe this little contribution will help and it is our prayer our colleagues will join us soon” he said.