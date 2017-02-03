The most entertaining Ghanaian game show on television, Agoro, is back after taking the audience through an exciting and educative segment in its first season.

Host Babie Dapaah’s signature call ‘Agoroooo’ which elicits a loud and cheerful ‘waasoo twaaaannn’, response by her audience signals the start of the game.

To make it more interactive, the season two features Agoro Keteke where the Agoro train will make stops at selected locations and communities to engage participants in “question and answer” on culture, music, amongst other issues.

Winners of the various competitions that have been set up will receive mouth-watering packages as prizes.

Agoro Keteke airs on Saturday nights at 8:30 pm on Adom TV and also on Sundays at 2:00 pm on Metro TV.

The show is proudly brought to you by Western Union, MTN, Beige Capital and Joy Daddy Bitters.