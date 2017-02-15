Celebs spend Val’s Day with kids

Put together by ABBA Investment and Wilmar Africa Limited, the celebrities spent over four hours with the children cooking for them and interacting with them.

Ghanaian celebrities Kalybos, MzVee, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Abena Ruthy, last Tuesday, spent Valentine’s Day with children of the Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital in Accra.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi and MzVee sang to entertain the children while Kalybos cracked ribs with his witty words.

The celebrities visited each ward wishing the children who were not feeling too well speedy recovery. The organisers donated GH¢ 5,000 as well as food items to support the hospital.

Speaking at the event, Dr Eric Sefa, Medical Superintendent at the hospital, thanked the organisers for the donation and pleaded with them to go over more often.

According to him, the hospital was in need of money to take care of the children since most of the medication is giving out for free.

The Operations Director at ABBA Investment, Gideon Kwambla, said “this is a little contribution our outfit can do on a day like this.”

“We were able to raise Gh¢ 2,000 last year and this year we had Gh¢ 5,000. We want to come here every year and put smiles on the faces of these vulnerable children” he added.