Anita Erskine empowers UCC women

Starr Fm’s Anita Erskine will be the main speaker for this year’s edition of the Ghana Tertiary Women’s Summit slated for the University of Cape Coast (UCC) today.

A partnership between the Ghana Tertiary Women’s Network and the UCC Local NUGS Women’s Commission, the session, on the theme “Self leadership”, will see the versatile presenter share her vast professional experiences which have seen her chalk up huge successes in the broadcasting field.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and according to the organisers, participants will be awarded with certificates.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Anita said she had always looked forward to such platforms to empower young ladies to aim for the highest.

“Many choose you as a role model when you are in the limelight. As such, I think this is a good opportunity to motivate the aspiring future leaders to work hard and not use gender as excuse for their progression in society,” she stated.

Born in Jerusalem in 1978 and raised in Ghana, Anita is currently co-host of the Starr Drive and Managing Director of Anita Erskine Media.