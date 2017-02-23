Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson star in new movie ‘Keteke’ premiering March 4

Whoever pursues a speeding train, especially when the pursuer is heavily pregnant and soon due? That is a question Lydia Forson answers in a new movie ‘ Keteke ’ which premieres March 4.

The movie is set in the good old 80s (the era of afro hairstyles and portmanteau handbags for men), the period when the rail service system somehow worked in Ghana, and the train was the most reliable means of transport from the hinterland.

ATSWEI (Lydia Forson) and husband, BOI (Adjetey Anang) are bent on delivering their first baby in Akete, a suburb of the big city, however, they miss their first train. The make the wrong decisions next, and find themselves in the middle of nowhere. Will they make it in time for the delivery, or risk losing the baby and mother?"

The answers are packaged in Keteke, a film directed by Peter Sedufia, a graduate of NAFTI and co-produced by Laurene Abdallah. It also features veteran actor Fred Amugi, Jeneral Ntatia, Clemanto Suarez, Joseph Otiman, Raymond Sarfo, Edwin Acquah and Edmund Onyame.

It is premiering on March 4, 2017, at 7pm and 9pm at Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall and West Hill Mall, with tickets available at: