Ghana Music Honours to celebrate musicians

The annual honours is part of the celebration of the annual Ghana Music Week which is dedicated to promoting music of Ghanaian origin prior to the Independence anniversary on March 6.

For many musicians, being celebrated is a morale booster for their careers and that has been the aim of organisers of the Ghana Music Honours which will on Saturday, March 4, honour some deserving artistes at the National Theatre.

This year, 20 awards will be presented in the various categories among which are Best Band Honour, Best DJ Honour, Afro Pop Artist Honour, Hiplife Artist Honour, Highlife Artist Honour, Reggae/Dancehall and Gospel Artist Honour.

The others are Music Producer Honour, Best Music Video, Most Promising Honour, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Group Honour and People’s Choice Awards.

Apart from the People’s Choice category which is expected to be by a 100 per cent public voting, the winners for the various categories will be selected by an academy and board.

It will definitely be by a night of rivalry for the big guns in the music industry as the likes of EL, Guru, Joe Mettle, Joey B, Kofi Kinaata, MzVee, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonbebwoy “battle” for the People’s Choice category which is the most covetous award of the night.

Among the female artistes, Adina, Becca, Efya, MzVee and Wiyaala are the competitors for the Female Artiste of the year award. That isn’t all, the Dancehall/Reggae Artiste category which has MzVee, Ras Kuuku, Samini, Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy will also be tough.

Many young artistes have held the fort for the revival of Highlife music and on the night, one of these them — dash Akwaboah, Bisa Kdei, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena and Ofori Amponsah — dash will be honoured for their performance in the year under review.

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the year, EL will come up against Guru, Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie and VVIP for the Hiplife Artiste Honour.

Being the only female artiste in the male dominated Peoples Choice Honours category, MzVee told Showbiz she doesn’t feel intimidated and is looking forward to walk home with the award.

“I think I’m the Yaa Asantewaa who is fighting competent men and I know I will defeat them. However, that can only be possible if the public votes for me,” the Borkorborkor artiste said about her chances of winning.

The Ghana Music Honours will precede the one-week celebration of the Ghana Music Week (GMW) festival, which is expected to begin on Sunday, March 5.

Apart from music, the festival, being organised by MUSIGA, will also feature dance, comedy, products, sales and exhibitions at the Independence Square.