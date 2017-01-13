Womba gears up for the year

Festivities of the Yulitide are over and brisk, business is happening all over and one music group that hopes to take advantage of the situation is Womba Africa Drumming and Dance group.

Already, the group has lined up a number of activities to give them recognition on the Ghanaian music front among which include various cultural sections at the Arts Centre.

Tracing its roots from Ghana and founded in 2010 by Fredrick Quaye Odai, Raymond Odai Laryea and Richmond Odai Laryea, the group, currently based in Nungua in Accra, aims to travel all over the world to share the beautiful culture of Africa through music and dance.

Made up of experienced members who have travelled and performed at various shows in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and most parts of Africa, the Womba Africa Drumming and Dance Group put smiles on the faces of its audience wherever they perform.

Some of the places they have performed are the Nungua Junction Mall, and the Pentecostal Assembly Nungua Bridge. They were also the toast of many patrons when they played live at the African Royal Beach Hotel on the eve of Christmas last year.

In an interview with Showbiz, the Director of the group, Fredrick Quaye Odai, stated that the group since last year have blessed their country with music that is widely accepted.

As the world becomes a global village, Mr Odai believes it’s imperative that countries take advantage of the technological advancement to learn other cultures to improve their art.

“As a group, we hope to lend a hand in that regard to bring the rich African traditional life of drumming and dancing to all people the world over through our indigenous Ga language,’’ he said.

The 15-member culture Womba group (which literally means, we are coming in Ga) is a member of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA) and also affiliated to the Centre for National Culture.

The group which also uses its platform to teach people to drum and dance says they hope to become a household name.