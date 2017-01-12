Bisa Kdei tips Medikal to win New Artiste of the Year

The race for Artiste of the Year is already heating up after the organisers, Charterhouse, officially called for entries last Monday, January 9, for this year’s Ghana Music Awards.

Already, names of possible winners for the biggest event on the entertainment calendar have popped up and prominent among them is new hiphop artiste, Medikal, for the New Artiste of the year award.

To state his support and alliance for the young artiste who is already ruling the airwaves with his songs such as Confirm and Too Risky, Bisa Kdei posted on his Instagram page, “Hands down @amgmedikal new artiste of the year”.

The AMG rapper replied Bisa’s message, “Chai big bro. mad love always, salute”.

The two have enjoyed cordial relationship in the music industry for years when the Mansa hit-maker featured Medikal on his song, Distance Relationship.

Currently, Medikal, real name, Samuel Adu Frimpong, is Ghana’s fastest rising and youngest hip hop artiste signed to Criss Waddle’s AMG Business record label.

Despite being young, the Tema based artiste is already enjoying huge following and has released a couple of hit songs including Confirm, Forever My Love featuring Bisa Kdei, Confirm Remix featuring Sarkodie, By Heart Boy and Connect .

He was recently featured on E.L’s mixtape titled, B.A.R III: Lomi Era.

Medikal has since last year been consistent, influential and hardworking enough to gain recognition but he faces a tough competition from industry rivals, Mr Eazi and Worlanyo.