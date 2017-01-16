Abena Ruthy responds to higher calling

Many patrons who will throng the Exhibition Hall of the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday, January 29, will indulge in praise and thanksgiving as gospel artiste Abena Ruthy launches her new album.

The launch of the seven track album titled, Higher Praise, is expected to help the professional banker climb the ladder of fame in the gospel scene after her debut in 2013.

With previous singles like Lala and Aseda up her sleeves, the artiste who is married to a pastor said she’s “keen on putting up a good show”.

“This is a very good opportunity to sell my brand as an artiste to the world. My team and I have been working very hard to have a successful event,” she told Showbiz last Thursday.

Apart from Abena Ruthy who says she is committed to making meaningful contributions to the gospel fraternity, other artistes tasked to delight patrons are Ohemaa Mercy, SP Kofi Sarpong, Cece Twum, Nacee, Joyce Blessing and Joe Mettle.

The others are Bernice Offei, Mary Ghansah, Francis Amo, Faffa, Ewurabena and many others.

Some of the songs on the seven track album are Aseda, Going Higher and Mewhewonknoa. The artiste who is currently signed to Media Excel is confident her second album will get her prominence after her debut, Lala which featured Nacee.

Though she’s not an old figure on the Ghanaian gospel scene, Abena Ruthy has made some enviable achievements among which are many nominations for awrds, including being nominated in the Ghana Gospel Music Awards organised by Adom FM. She also earned a spot in the New Artiste category of the same awards scheme.