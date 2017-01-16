OB drops pre Valentine song

He had a good year last year with songs like Adey Like Am produced by Killbeatz and Mepe Saa produced by Appietus and after gaining some attention, highlife artiste Dennis Brown, known in showbiz as OB, is out with a pre Valentine song titled Be My Wife.

On the song recorded by Killbeatz, OB pours his heart out to a girl of his dreams telling her he is willing to die for her love.

In the song, OB says that no man can take his woman from him because he takes care of her and is always there for her.

He pleads with his lover to hold him tight because he neither intends to leave her nor does he want his lover to leave him.

Mr Eazi comes in on the second verse telling his lover not to throw away whatever they shared in the past.

Mr Eazi goes on to say that he and his lover have been through a lot, adding that he will make sure the relationship works.

Be My Wife is an exciting tune, a potential chart topper and love song that will be played a lot in the month of Love - February.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, OB said he will be very busy this year because he has a lot of songs he will be dropping.

“I have a couple of songs I will be dropping this year and with the warm reception I had last year, I wish to work hard and put my name out there,” O.B stated.