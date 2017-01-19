Wanlov for Artist Concert

He has braved the keen competition in the music front and become an international force due to his great creativity and come Saturday, January 28, Wanlov The Kubolor will be in his element when he takes his turn for this year’s The Artist Concert scheduled to come off at the Nubuke Foundation, East Legon.

The Artist Concert is a live concert series with a focus on African music and artistes. The idea of the concert, according to the organisers, is to create a platform for artistes to have an “intimate time with their fans”.

“We are hosting Wanlov The Kubolor to kick off our first edition and this promises to be an amazing night of performance and interaction,” a statement from the organisers said.

Kubolor’s widely acclaimed versatility is heard on his debut album, Green Card, released in 2007 and that is what he hopes to delight his guests with.

The artiste has had the honour of collaborating with Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Ghana's Rap pioneer / Highlife legend, Reggie Rockstone among other well respected artistes in Ghana and beyond.

In 2008, he was nominated for Discovery Of The Year, Record of The Year (Smallest Time), Video Of The Year (Kokonsa), & Hiphop Song Of The Year (Kokonsa) at the Ghana Music Awards.