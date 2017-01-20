Trigmatic to launch M.A.T.I.C album

Afro pop artiste, Trigmatic, is set to launch his third album, Melodies Awaking The Inactive Conscience (M.A.T.I.C) at Alliance Française on Saturday, January 21.

Songs on the 15-track album recorded by sound engineers E.L, Wei Ye Oteng, Genius Selection are Ancient of Days, Gye Nyame, SANE, I Be Man, I Dey For You, Grass To Grace, Gbedu and Motromodwo.

The rest are Woman’s House, Ayoo, R.A.P, OBA, Fire and Bellum Angelorum. Artistes featured on the M.A.T.I.C album include Sarkodie, E .L, Stonebwoy, A.I, Orezi, Jupitar, Krissy O and Skales.

Aside from Trigmatic who will perform on the night, artistes like Adina, D Cryme, Epixode, Kaakie, Sister Afia and Virgo will also mount the stage.

In an interview with Showbiz, Trigmatic, real name, Enoch Yaw Oduro-Agyei, said the M.A.T.I.C album will be the most talked about album because it contains great songs and features the finest GH artistes.

He explained that although he hasn’t been active on the music scene for some months now, he is back to give his fans the best of music.

His previous albums include Permanent and solutions. Awards he has to his credit include Best rapper and Record of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Most Influential Artiste at High School Honors, National honour for contributing to entertainment and Best dancehall song of the year at Bass Awards.