Kweysi Swat showers praises on his ‘baby’

Many young men keep their feelings about the women they admire to themselves but young highlife artiste, Kweysi Swat, has summed up the experience in his latest song titled, Helly Baby.

The Wonni Nyame A Due singer says he is sure his new song will be accepted by the many young men who have fallen victims to the “love medicine”.

“As an artiste, many ideas come to your mind to address and I think as a young artiste, supporting my brothers to go for what they want is in the right direction,” he said.

A mid-tempo song produced by Azee Burner, Helly Baby which features rapper, Amerado of Mic Burners Family, is a simple piece which talks about how a guy devised a strategy to woo a lady he loves.

Despite his admiration for her, the lady was making it difficult for him to achieve the purpose of winning her heart. However, with determination, he eventually wins her over with praises of her beauty which she loved to hear.

Helly Baby has a groovy beat which will tickle listeners to tap their feet and move their bodies to the beat.

Otan Hun which features Rudebwoy Ranking, Adandantoma and I'm in Love are some of his popular songs.

Since 2003, during his high school days at the St. John’s Secondary School in Takoradi, Kweysi Swat had always wanted an opportunity to exhibit his talent and skills in music. And he was able to do that about a decade later with his debut, W’adom.

It is interesting that as young as he is, Kweysi Swat employs the use of proverbs and very popular adages to narrate his story, one that he attributes to his rich knowledge of the Fante language.

One other endearing quality of Kweysi is his voice which sounds like that of Castro.

Just like Castro, Kweysi Swat, real name, Francis Obeng, also grew up in Takoradi and attended St. Johns’ School in Sekondi where he discovered his talent.

Highlife music has been his trait and he has been inspired by the likes of Obrafour, Nana Ampadu and Castro for his choice of lyrics and singing style.

Other songs he has to his credit are Kote Kakyer3 and D33d3w.