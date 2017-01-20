HS brings dance competition back

As a way of bringing back our cherished dance competition, an event organisation, (Hottest Sport) HS, is searching for the best dancer to reward. Twenty lucky dancers will be selected across the 10 regions of Ghana and the final winner selected by a panel of talented judges.

Isaac Amuzu, Sales and Marketing officer at HS, said his outfit decided to organise the dance competition to give young dancers a platform to showcase their talent.

“We want to bring back our dance competition. We have so many talents going waste in Ghana and we feel it’s time we nurture such dance talents,” Amuzu said.

According to him, there will be auditions across the 10 regions of Ghana from March 17 to 19 to select the best for the competition.

Apart from a Hyundai i10 car and GH¢ 20,000, the winner will also get a one-year contract with HS organisation as a prize package, said Amuzu.

The lucky winner will further get the opportunity to be featured in music videos of famous Ghanaians musicians as the deal has already being done.

“ We are aware of how some organisations dupe people by selling forms to all sorts of competitions but the amazing thing about this competition is that, it’s admission is free and we want to continue running it for as long as we can,” Amuzu said.

The expectation of Isaac Amuzu is that interested persons will come out in their numbers to register and take part in the competition.