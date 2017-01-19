Yaa Pono: Is he faster than the gods?

Controversial Yaa Pono, the Tema-based rap musician, is ready to launch his debut album after releasing many singles in the past years including Bayla Trap and I dey feel you die which ruled the airwaves.

For over a decade, the Amen hit-maker who has endeared himself to many for his crafty and witty style of rap and his command over the Akan language has undoubtedly been a force to reckon with.

Speaking with Showbiz, the Go Harder artiste who has come under criticisms for his choice of words for his music said the album titled, Faster than gods, which is scheduled for release in July, will “define me as a creative artiste”.

“There’s no point in rushing to release an album when you aren’t confident of its content. I have done my homework well and I know the end product will be appreciated by the masses when it’s finally out,” he told Showbiz in an interview on Monday.

Already, his song, Olo, which features dancehall artiste, Epixode has become a favourite of many and the old student of Abuakwa State College says “Olo is just to pave way for the real deal in the offing”.

After appearing on several local radio shows and competitions, Yaa Pono made a bold step when he recorded his first song in 1995. That recognition earned him a spot on Dr. Duncan’s Kasahari Level on Adom Fm when he rap battled with the likes of Sarkodie, Stay Jay, Guru, D. Cryme among others.

He used the platform to groom his craft and in 2009, luck smiled on him and he got signed on to Pidgin Music record label which gave him the opportunity to work with some of the finest producers in the country.

The President of the Uptown Energy Crew says his style has been criticised because most of his critics don’t appreciate creativity.

“The competition is tough and your style needs to be different from the rest to be recognised. Well, I can understand the concerns of my critics but majority appreciate my talent,” he stated.

With songs such as The Psalms, OO7, Shopping Mall, Tare Tare and Amen up his sleeves, Yaa Pono has extensively toured Ghana and has been a regular guest performer at Felabration in Lagos, Nigeria.

In 2011, he earned a nomination for the record of the year at the Ghana Music Awards with his song, Good Morning which featured Efya.