Stonebwoy for Ghana @ 60 celebration in Oslo

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, will headline this year’s Ghana @60 Independence Celebration in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Deemed a historic event, the celebration scheduled for Saturday, March 11, will see a lot of cultural display and will also be attended by prominent Ghanaian figures including Ghana’s ambassador to Denmark.

A multiple award winning artiste, Stonebwoy has been the favourite of many dancehall fanatics whose songs such as Mightylele, People Dey, Enkulenu, Kwenaanu, People Dey and Ghetto Love have shot him to fame.

Being a night dedicated to the celebration of Ghana’s independence, Stonebwoy told Showbiz he hopes to use the platform to sell Ghana’s culture through music.

Apart from the BET Award winner, other Ghanaian artistes billed to perform on the show which will be compered by Tetley and The PM are controversial Ga rapper, Wisa Greid, Bright, PM, and KG.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy started performing since Senior High School as an underground rapper. With motivation from his family, he appeared on the popular rap competition, Adom FM’s Kasahare Level which had the likes of Sarkodie and Dr. Cryme on board.

It was through these rap battles and his style of music which caught the eye of Samini to sign him to his Samini Music record label.

Under Samini Music, Stonebwoy recorded his debut song, Climax featuring Samini and cemented the recognition he had gained with Ghetto Love which featured Irene Logan. Both songs earned him nominations at the Ghana music Awards.

In 2013, he won the Best Collaboration at the Bass Awards and in 2014, swept two awards; Dancehall Song of the Year and Best Dancehall Collaboration song.

It was a good year for the 28 year old artiste in 2015 when he picked the Best Dancehall song and Best Dancehall artiste for Baafira. He also walked home with the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards.