Amandzeba goes to Piano Bar

The Piano Bar at the Greda Estate Shell Roundabout, Teshe-Nungua in Accra, is noted for giving up-and-coming talents the chance to hone their skills but there is always room for established artistes to come on and shake the venue.

So it will be the turn of Amandzeba Nat Brew to step up and show the class he is made of on Friday, January 27. The brilliant exponent of highlife and Ghanaian traditional music has sustained his brand pretty well with enticing music and Piano Bar patrons will be in for a jolly time.

From his days with Nakorex when he penned the famous Kpanlogo Ye De hit for the trio of himself, Rex Omar and Akosua Agyapong, Amandzeba has gallantly marched on with equally attractive tracks like Ama, Dede, Lolo Juju and Wogbe’.

The Piano Bar last month celebrated three years of operation as one of Accra’s leading live music venues. Over the period, it has showcased a variety of popular music and Amandzeba’s appearance would be a further indication of how it wishes to help entrench highlife.