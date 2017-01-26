Odo mu police is my best – Quarme Zaggy

Despite releasing songs like Just the two of us, Matede, See saw and Mengyai which warmed the hearts of many music lovers, Quarme Zaggy says his favourite among the lot is Odo mu police.

The song, he believes, defines his maturity over the years in the music business.

“I am not saying my other songs are wack, they are of good content but Odo mu police is mind blowing. Everyone can relate to it and I am amazed at the response I am receiving since I dropped it,” he told Showbiz on Monday.

According to Quarme Zaggy, real name, Nana Kwame Ampah, the interesting thing about his new song is its resemblance to the old highlife tunes played in the 70s.

“I think sound engineer Cabum did a fantastic job with the production of the sound. The feedback and reviews since the song was dropped especially on facebook and Twitter have been encouraging and I have been inspired by it,” he added.

Odo mu police talks about couples who have fallen deeply in love to go the extra mile to make their unions flourish irrespective of the challenges they are facing.

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, the Seasaw artiste said he did the song with the hope to reunite marriages and relationships and revive the hope in romantic relationships.

The highlife artiste who has worked with musicians like Okyeame Kwame, D Cryme, Shatta Rako, Voltage, Luther among others said he hopes the song Odo mu police gets the needed publicity to earn the number one spot on music charts.

For now, he plans on working with musicians like Sarkodie, EL, Shatta Wale, Samini, Stonebwoy and Efya.