This year is mine - Ofori Amponsah

Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah has stated that no highlife artiste will surpass him this year. “Ghanaians know what I am capable of so I don’t need to talk too much to convince anyone. I have so much to give this year and soon Ghanaians will have a feel of me” he told Showbiz in an interview recently.

About how he plans to do that, Ofori Amponsah who is already enjoying airplay with his latest song, Tintin featuring Samini, said he has recorded great songs featuring some of the best Ghanaian musicians.

He said, he has recorded songs with Obuoba J. A Adofo, Amakye Dede, Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Bee, KK Fosu, Obrafour, Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy and Akwaboa Jnr.

The Otoolege hitmaker explained that he will be dropping two singles every month before the year ends adding that he will also be visiting nightclubs to interact with his fans.

The Emmanuella singer said he has been away from the highlife scene for many years now and he feels the only way to reconnect with his fans is to drop more hit songs and make himself available.

Known for popular songs like Abele, Sardine, Odwo, Hello, Cinderella and Duakro, Ofori Amponsah told his fans not to get disappointed at him for abandoning them.

“I am back for good and I promise you the best of highlife music. I wasn’t myself all this while but I am now ready to give my fans what they want,” he said.

The award-winning musician who has worked with the likes of Samini, Sarkodie, Daddy Lumba, Barosky, said he has worked on his stage performance and ready to show Ghanaians the other side of his stage craft.