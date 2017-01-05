Paa Kwesi gets new music deal

This year promises to be a good one for Paa Kwesi of Dobble fame. Yes, that’s how it looks like after he was recently signed on to highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah’s record label, 4reez records.

As a group, Paa Kwesi and his partner, Nana Yaw of Dobble have blessed Ghanaians with good highlife tunes such as In The Mood and the recent Christmas banger, Christy. However, Christy caught the attention of the Otoolege artiste who has taken the initiative to have him in his team.

“I fell in love with Paa Kwesi’s voice on Christy and was impressed with his delivery. I have already worked with him on Fabegye Gulf and I want to have a long standing music relationship with him. That encouraged me to sign him on my record label,” were the words of Ofori Amponsah when he spoke with Showbiz recently.

He disclosed to Showbiz his plans of working with Paa Kwesi on his impending two albums this year.

For Paa Kwesi, he expressed his appreciation to his senior colleague for the honour done him. “I feel very honoured to work with Ofori Amponsah. He is great and I hope to tap into his talent so I can reach far in my music career too,” he said.

Ofori Amponsah has already featured Samini on Tintin and has recorded songs with Amakye Dede, Kwabena Kwabena , Atom and Akwaboah Jnr which he said would be released this year.

“I will be releasing two singles every month and I know Ghanaians will love them because I have worked hard in the studios to produce quality songs,” he stated.