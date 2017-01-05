Ayat makes ‘Dodo’ moves

In an industry that is steadily gaining grounds in the Ghanaian music sector with many talents ruling the airwaves, it’s only fair that emerging talents work very hard to stand out among the lot.

One talent that is gradually climbing the ladder to gain recognition is sensational rapper, Ayat. The fast rapper who is currently promoting his single, Dodo, says he is in a good position to be the next big thing in the hiphop music industry after earning the “rights” to collaborate with one of Ghana’s music idols, Sarkodie on his new single.

The mid-tempo hiphop song which happens to be the artiste’s first single off his Extended Play (EP), sees the rapper brag about being a monster on the beat and is ready to take over the industry from his seniors.

Ayat, in an interview with Showbiz explained that his new single is to prepare the ground for the launch of his debut EP.

“My debut EP will be released in the first quarter of next year so I am releasing songs to get my fans ready for it. Dodo basically means Monster in the Hausa language and this is to announce the arrival of a music monster in the industry," the Madina based rapper stated.

“The feature came about when Sarkodie expressed his admiration for my type of rap when one sound engineer, Magnom worked on one of his works. So being a mutual friend, the latter linked the two of us up and the result is what we have today," he added.

Born Ayat Maqwam Salis, the rapper describes his style as “daring and different” hence his decision to do different genres such as Afro Trap, Afro Beats, and Afro Dance.

The IDKY rapper who has worked with the likes of Edem, Sarkodie, KaySo and Kuvie among many others says he is inspired by the works of Kanye West, Travis Scott, Daddy Lumba, Worlasi and Edem.

"2016 was a great year for me since I gained the recognition I was craving for and I am promising my fans bigger things in 2017," he stated.