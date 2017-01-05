Jeff Jay says Fitey Mi

Ogbamey Japhet, known in showbiz circles as Jeff Jay, sings and raps in hiplife and Afro-pop.

The two styles define his latest single titled Fitey Mi, meaning ‘destroy or spoil me’ in Ga.

He describes his style as ‘nshona’ or coastal music which is a fusion of hiplife and Afro-pop flavoured with the jama rhythms from the coastal areas.

“The authentic jama or ‘nshona’ music is an art form we use to express our anguish, joy, pain and love,” he explained. "I am putting more singles together, all in readiness for an album to be released later this year.”

Jeff Jay's debut single was Adoley. It came out in 2015. This new single was produced by Music Clinic (Oshobo) and features Atom. It talks about a musician reigning along the coastal belt with his style and ‘destroying’ everything and everyone with his witty singing. Atom’s presence adds extra spice to the track.

The song has caught a fair amount of attention on some radio stations in Accra and that has inspired Jeff Jay to say he has what it takes to break through here and beyond if adequate support comes along.

He is hopeful he can brave the keen competition on the music front and become an international force due to his adequate creativity.

“All I need is some support to carry on with my God-given talent in music. The household names out there were once ‘underground’ artistes like us. Some of us can be at the top with just a little push,” Jeff Jay said.

He deplored the apathetic attitude of some executive producers who always want to invest in already-established musicians to the detriment of up-and-coming ones. He also urged the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the television stations to offer more support to up-and-coming musicians.

Jeff Jay praised his father Mr. Jonathan Ogbamey as well as Mr. Edusei, DJ Premier, DJ Bakayoko and DJ Rhapsody for their encouragement and support.