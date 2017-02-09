It’s Asa Baako

A premier outdoor music festival, Asa Baako – One Dance, has always offered Ghanaians the opportunity to enjoy the cool atmosphere of the beach with good music and this year will be no different.

Held in the spectacular beach and forest locations of Busua village in Ghana’s Western Region, the festival offers a programme of live music, sound systems, parties, open-mics, surfing, treks, tours, yoga, football & volleyball tournaments, BBQs and boat trips.

This year’s event which is the seventh edition is expected to kick off on Wednesday, March 1, and will be concentrated along the shores of the Busua Beach Resort although patrons will be hosted in several other hotels.

“Tourism is important to us at Asa Baako, and our vision remains unchanged this year, we intend to launch an app that will help tourists find their way and enjoy the Western Region and its culture, ideas, art, beautiful scenery and all it has to offer,” stated Yemisi Mokuolu, the brain behind the brand and festival.

A co-founder and producer of the event, Kofi Debrah said Busua is pleased to host people from all walks of life to enjoy the rich culture of the people from the Western Region.

“We are passionate about how music and the arts can create positive social change. Over the years, we’ve been working closely with the local community to deliver programmes that make a real difference to people’s lives,” he stated.

Each year, driven by local and international volunteers, the festival transforms the Busua area into an oasis of music, dance and artistic expression.