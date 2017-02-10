Speech Productions signs on Fatau Keita

Tema-based music production firm, Speech Production & Music Publishing, under the leadership of Enock Agyepong, has signed on highlife artiste, Fatau Keita.

Enock Agyepong who vowed never to sign on any artiste again after the departure of his previous artistes, Joe Frazier, Akesefuo, Ogya Mensah and Mary Mary said he decided to give Fatau Keita a chance after listening to his works.

“I never wanted to sign on any artiste again due to the bitter experiences I have had with artistes. There are a lot of ungrateful artistes in the system and it hurts to spend your hard earned money on them but I decided to give Fatau Keita a chance because he is great,” he told Showbiz in an interview on Monday.

According to Enock Agyepong, he was convinced to sign on Fatau Keita after listening to a couple of his songs.

Fatau Keita who takes inspiration from musical heroes like Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour, Angelique Kidjo, Fela Kuti on the other hand said he will not let Enock Agyepong down.

According to him, he is aware of how ungrateful artistes are and he is not in a position to do that but rather work hard for the two to benefit.

The global religion crisis, Africa’s abundance of culture, and tribal wars are among the issues that Fatau Keita touches on with his music. Fatau’s first album, Selina, is named after his wife who passed away in 2015, but in it, Fatau builds a brighter world.

Although Selina had 10 tracks, Fatau’s favourite was Tie Kumm which talks about helping one another for the success of the African heritage.

He has had the opportunity to perform at Alliance Francaise during the launch of Ghana Music Week, Tuumatu Festival at James Town among others platfoms.

Awards he has to his credit include Best African Drummer at the SICA Festival in Benin and he emerged the second best Africa male vocalist at the MIA festival in Benin.

He is currently promoting two singles - Act as a Woman and Ma Cherie.