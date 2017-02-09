Ofori Amponsah, Becca for Lord of the Ribs

It has always been a platform for lovers of comedy to have a “good meal” of the juiciest jokes but this year, patrons of the annual comedy show, Lord of the Ribs, will also jam to music from Ofori Amponsah and Becca.

The duo are known for their love songs and for such an occasion, their duty is to delight the patrons at the event which is expected to come off at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in April.

Apart from Ofori Amponsah and Becca, Kofi Bentil of Western Diamonds, and Thiwe Mbola from South Africa are the musicians “tasked” to set the venue agog with their performances.

Organised by Event Factory, this year’s show will feature comedians from other African countries including Uganda and Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, Lawrence Agblo, Head of production of Event Factory, said the comedians and musicians were selected based on public expectations of the event.

Musicians and comedians who have graced the prestigious event include Irene Logan, Amandzeba, Praye, Akpororo, Buchi, Bovi, DKB and Romanus.

The first edition held in 2013, featured comedians Gordons, Omo Baba, Bash and Gandoki, and musicians R2Bees, YaaYaa and Rex Omar.