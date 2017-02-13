I wrote most of the gospel hits - Nana Yaw

He has written songs for almost all the gospel musicians in Ghana and song writer Nana Yaw is proud of the impact he has made.

He is known for Obaapa Christy’s Mete Ase, Kwaku Gyasi- Nyame Aseda, Sandra Oduro’s - Gye Me , Stella Addo (Ampare Me) Lady Prempeh (Onyame Ne Mekamafo), Diana Hamilton (Osuro Bekasa) and Herty Borngreat’s album just to mention.

“I am not bragging but I have written songs for more than 50 gospel musicians and most of them were hits. My songs either win awards or are nominated for awards and I know it is the doing of­ the Lord” he told Showbiz in an interview recently.

About how his witting career started, Nana Yaw who was behind popular song Borga said he started writing secular songs before switching to gospel.

“I been writing songs for the past 20 years and I have lost count of the artistes I have written songs for. I normally hear the voice of the artiste before writing for him or her” he stated.

Currently, Nana Yaw Boateng is busy promoting his maiden album Nana Bee. Songs he is promoting on his album are Menim Aye Serie and Ensei Saa.

According to him, his latest album will be hit soon because he knows how to write hit songs.

“I know what songs Ghanaian want and I have just that on my new album. I intend to do serious promotion about this album because it has good songs on it” he said.