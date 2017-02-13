Elliot in ‘Heart of Worship’

As a young artiste with a passion to draw the youth to Christ, gospel artiste, Elliot Lamptey has been hosting his annual worship concert and this year, he’s back with the Heart in Worship live concert.

The event, which coincides with the launch of his second album, is scheduled for the All Souls Baptist Church in Labadi on Sunday, February 19.

According to the artiste, who has used the previous shows as an avenue to draw the youth to Christ, the upcoming event is to “proclaim Christ in a weakening society”.

With a common interest to lead and build a generation worthy of emulation, Elliot gathered some friends to form a group in 2013. Since then, they have come together to churn out soul – inspiring songs while using their platforms to encourage the youth to lead morally – inspired lives.

That, the graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said has been his “back bone” since forming his Ministry.

“Music is a powerful instrument for change and hosting of such an event is definitely a major step to take the youth on the right path to abstain from vices which have negative consequences on their future,” he stated.

Some songs on the album which will be performed live on Sunday are Simply Trusting, Seek first the King, I worship you and Efata Wo.

From his days at KNUST, Elliot groomed his talent when he joined the God’s Instument group as its writer and composer back on campus. The group released a song, Gye Wayeyi in 2003 and also lent his singing abilities as a member of Agape Incorporated.

Elliot told Showbiz his membership in the groups was a “learning centre” for him to launch his own Ministry and in 2013, he held his first live show, Spirit of Worship.

He has had the privilege of performing on the same stage with renowned gospel artistes including Nii Okai, KODA, Joe Mettle, Eugene Zutah and OJ.