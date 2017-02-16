Don Moen leads Ghana in Worship

He blessed Ghanaians with his soul inspiring concerts when he headlined two concerts in 2013 and 2015 respectively, and come Tuesday, March 7, renowned American worship leader, Don Moen, will perform at the International Gospel Concert held in honour of Ghana’s diamond jubilee at the Independence Square in Accra.

The concert will see the God Will Make a Way hitmaker lead a host of other gospel musicians, as well as thousands of worshippers who will throng the venue in monumental worship and praise to the Almighty for His grace, favour, and protection upon the country since independence.

A celebrated singer-songwriter, worship leader, and producer of Christian worship music, Don Moen released his first album under his own name, Worship with Don Moen, in 1992.

Moen received a Dove Award for his work on the musical God With Us in addition to amassing nine nominations for his songs. He is also a prolific songwriter, having worked with Claire Cloninger, Paul Overstreet, Martin J. Nystrom, Randy Rothwell, Ron Kenoly, Bob Fitts, Debbye Graafsma, Paul Baloche, Tom Brooks, among many others.

His name is associated with some of the most well-known songs in contemporary Christian Music.

God Will Make a Way, Give Thanks to God, I will Sing to thee, I offer My Life, I am the God that healeth thee, As we worship thee are some of the songs that have shot the award winning artiste to fame.