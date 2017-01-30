Go Crazy with Salti

She has been missing in action for more than a decade after she participated in TV3’s Mentor 1 in 2006 and as a way of announcing her presence, Paulette Broohm aka Salti is asking her fans to hash tag her,’ Do something crazy’ and she is willing to even go nude.

Salti’s willingness to go nude was motivated by her new song Go crazy. “I felt I needed to do something crazy after the release of my new song Go Crazy. I have already taken a nude picture and I am telling my fans to dare me to go nude,” she said

According to her, it is a five-day challenge ending today and one of her fans is likely to get her nude picture after the challenge is over.

She explained that upon request by her fans, she will take off something on her, which could be her earrings or bracelet until she finally goes nude.

The mother of one said she felt the best way to interact with her fans after the long break is to allow them ask her to take things off her until she is nude.

She explained that her Go Crazy song is picking up fast because of the challenge she has attached to it. “The downloads for my new song is massive and I believe it is because of the hash tag. Everyone wants to know what I am talking about on the song so they end up downloading the song,” she said.

About what she has been up to, Salti who said she will be releasing a lot of singles this year said she travelled to South Africa to work. She also furthered her education by pursing a course in Communication Studies at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.