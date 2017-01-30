Sherrifa out with Salamatu

Award-winning artiste Sherrifa Gunu has released a new single titled Salamatu. In the song, Sherifa highlights the beauty and uniqueness of traditional African names which are indigenous to people of Africa.

In the song, Sherrifa who stays true to her Africa roots sings in her native Dagbani and praises the beauty of names, highlighting the fact that African names carry deep meanings which edify the bearer.

Salamatu, which is from Sharrifa’s yet to be released album, is a fast-paced song with a highly danceable and rhythmic afro beat tune.

In an interview with Showbiz last Tuesday, Sherrifa explained that the inspiration for Salamatu is the values inherent in African women; beauty and virtue.

“It is without doubt that African women are some of the most beautiful in the world with many commendable attributes. Whether they are students, housewives or career women, African women are always at the forefront of affairs and very hardworking,” she said.

Sherrifa added that her target for her single Salamatu is not only her fans in Ghana but those around the globe, hence her decision to make the song appealling to multicultural audiences in Africa around the world.

According to her, the song is a medium she could use to propagate her core positive message of peace, unity, equal rights and all the values that touch the heart of humanity.

Speaking about her plans for the rest of the year, Sherrifa told Showbiz that this year is going to be one of her best yet and urged her fans to maintain their support as they have done in the past, “My fans should expect the very best from me and I promise not to disappoint them. They can expect nothing but the best from me and like always, I will be spreading positive messages through my music” she said.