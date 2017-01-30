I am yet to explode - YawNanna

He has been rapping for the past 15 years and although rapper YawNanna (real name Nana Yaw Kwenin) is not recognised yet, he has a strong feeling he will make it big very soon.

“I believe God’s time is the best and at the right time Ghanaians will know who YawNanna is. A lot of artistes who are making waves now started very small but are now making it big. It is just a matter of time and I know my time is now.”

YawNanna started his rap career in Martin de Porres. At Mfantsipim he started recording some mix tapes but it was at Regent University that he began full-time music.

Currently YawNanna has a new single with Kwaw Kese titled Hakuna Matata, a Swahili word which means no worries. On the song, the young man is heard saying God has his back so he is not afraid of anything.

According to him on the song, he got locked but now he is in the music business for good. He speaks about how rich he is and willing to spend the cash anyhow.

Kwaw Kese comes in at the last verse of the song telling his enemies they will not succeed because he serves a living God. He raps about his swag, his ability to do different things at the same time and why he is always on top of his game.

Although a new rapper, YawNanna showed his rap skills on his latest as he raps in Twi and English. Signed on to Gold Coast Records, YawNanna is planning to release his 10- track album titled Home Street Home.

Some of the Ghanaian musicians likely to feature on the Home Street Home album are Edem, EL, R2bees, Samini just to mention a few.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, YawNanna said he only respects rapper E L but he has no competitor, adding that very soon Ghanaians will know that he is not just bluffing.