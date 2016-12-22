‘Glorious Christmas Carols’ from Gloria Ampofo

Celebration of the birth of Christ is an auspicious occasion for Christians everywhere and that has prompted singer/composer, Gloria Ampofo, to come out with her own collection of carols titled ‘Glorious Christmas Carols.’

The eight-track album shows the singer’s strong faith in what Christ’s birth signifies and why Christians must worship Him at all times.

Songs on the album by the 61-year-old singer are ‘What Shall I Give’, ‘Rejoice’, ‘Afe Ako Abeto Yen Bio’, ‘Christmas Bells’, ‘Jesus In A Manger’ and ‘A Saviour Is Born.’ There are instrumental versions of two of the tracks in the collection.

Rendered in English and Twi, most of the songs are in the highlife vein and could serve well as mood enhancers at Christmas parties.

In the highly danceable ‘Rejoice,’ Gloria Ampofo states that we must rejoice at the birth of Christ because it brought peace, love and joy to all mankind and she tries to make those tenets of happiness reflect in her cheerful singing.

Her overall lyrics point to a woman deeply convinced about the Bible says about God and the birth of Christ and she goes all out to effectively use her singing voice to tell of her deep submersion in her faith.

According to her, her songs have already been made available and are being enjoyed in the United States, Belgium and Germany and that they will also be distributed in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Hailing from Mampong-Akwapim in the Eastern Region, Gloria Ampofo is a bilingual secretary, florist and businesswoman. She worships with Mt Zion Methodist Church at Sakumono, near Tema and has several other compositions slated to come out in the coming months.