Annette-D looks ahead to Bass Awards

Singer Annette-D is keeping her fingers tightly crossed as the 2016 Bass Awards ceremony to celebrate reggae and dancehall artistes and songs that impacted the scene last year approaches.

She has been nominated in the Alternative Reggae/Dancehall Song category for her ‘Searching’ song featuring Buju Stingo. The four artistes she is up against for the award are De Servant, Minister KC, Sandy Bee and Nii Soul.

Annette-D’s ‘Searching’ is a gospel re-working of the famous ‘Still Searching’ piece by Nigerian star, Bongos Ikwue and his Groovies band. She has added a more ‘rootsy’ feel with punchy horn arrangements that liven up the track.

Buju Stingo’s Jamaican-style patois anchor the song as an exciting blend of gospel and roots rock reggae.

“I knew ‘Searching’ was a catchy track when it came out last year and I’m not surprised it has caught the attention of the Bass Awards organisers,” Annette-D said. “I hope it grabs the award in the category it is nominated.”

Annette-D had constantly maintained that reggae was one of her favourite genres of music and that was why she had kept doing something in that style since her maiden album a decade ago. She released a lively reggae single titled ‘Som Nyame’ in June this year.

“The good thing about gospel is that it gives you room to rope in all your musical preferences. Reggae is appreciated worldwide so it makes sense to have a dose it regularly in my work.”

Annette-D said though any of the nominees in her category could emerge victorious, she was optimistic her fans would vote for her to walk away with the trophy.

The 2016 Bass Awards ceremony is slated for Sunday, December 25 at the National Theatre.