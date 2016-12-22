Nii Frans outdoors Shidaa

With 2016 drawing to a close, it is important that Christians thank the Lord for his goodness and protection throughout the year. And this is exactly what gospel artiste; Nii Frans has set out to do with his maiden album titled Shidaa.

The title track, Shidaa is a worship song in Ga which thanks God for rescuing him from sickness and diseases. He sings that there is none comparable to God who is the king of kings.

Another song, Odo, follows in a similar vein. It also speaks about the glory of the Lord and the fact that he deserves all the thanks for His wonderful works.

Other songs on the 10 track album include Odo, Aseda Worship, Worship 1, Worship 2, Ha Ni Ehi, Wala, Aseda, Thank You 1 and Thank You 2.

Worship 2, is a Ga worship song which chronicles all the wonders of the Lord, His goodness towards His children and reasons why he deserves o be thanked and worshiped. All the songs on the album are worship songs containing spiritual lyrcis which are sure to appeal to gospel fans and christains alike.

In an interview with Showbiz, Nii Frans real name Francis Quarcoopome, said the songs on the album were meant to offer thanks to God for his faithfulness throughout the years and difficult stages of life.

“There is always a reason to be thankful irrespective of the situation you find yourself. God has been good to me personally and to the country as a whole. He kept us throughout the election period and so we have every reason to be thankful,” he said.

Francis who works as a photographer told Showbiz that he discovered his passion for singing at a very early age but only decided to make an album this year. He revealed that the album, Shidaa will be launched tomorrow, Friday, 23 December at the All Saints Anglican Church, Adabraka in Accra.

“Some of the proceeds from the album launch will be used to support underprivileged children at the Children’s Ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

“Throughout the years, I have always marked my birthday with the children at the hospital and I intend to spend Saturday, December 24 with them as well but this time I hope to provide them with items bought with some of the proceeds from the launch in order to make their day festive,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to offer support to the less privileged in society. “The Bible entreats us in Proverbs 19:17, that ‘whoever has pity on the poor lends to the LORD, and he will repay him for his good deed,’ he said.