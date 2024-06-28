Featured

Victorious Ghana Army sports teams honoured

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 28 - 2024 , 15:33

The Ghana Army's sports teams showcased their 2023/24 achievements by presenting an impressive collection of medals and trophies to the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismark Kwasi Onwona, marking excellence of the Army's athletes throughout the year.

Advertisement

The ceremony, held at Army Headquarters at Burma Camp in Accra yesterday, saw a parade of champions, including the Army Ladies FC, who clinched the 2023/24 Women's FA Cup, and five members of the Army Ladies Hockey team, who secured gold with the national women's hockey team at the 2023 African Games.

Their male counterparts in the Army Men's Hockey team contributed six athletes to the national team, winning silver, while the Army Men's Volleyball team, represented by seven athletes, brought home bronze. Additionally, two Army athletes earned silver with the national 4×100m team at the 13th African Games.

Dominant athletes

The Army Athletics team showcased their prowess by presenting 11 medals: four gold, four silver, and three bronze, won at the recent Confederation of African Athletics Region 2 Senior Championship in Accra.

They also displayed trophies from the Greater Accra Regional Handball Tournament, the West Africa Table Tennis Championship in Togo, and the inaugural Wina Big Volleyball Tournament in Accra, alongside medals from the 2024 Kwahu Marathon held in March.

The Ghana Army Boxing Gymnasium, emerging as the ultimate winner of the 2023 Ghana Professional Boxing League Gym, were presented with a brand new Renault Logan saloon car, donated by Premium Motors.

In a symbolic presentation, the Chairman & CEO of Premium Motors, Jihad Hijazi, handed keys to the car to Maj. Gen Onwona in the presence of leading officials the boxing fraternity

The Army Gym dominated the boxing league winning 15 out of 18 fights with two draws and one loss.

Recognition

Maj. Gen. Onwona, in his address, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Thomas Oppong-Peprah, for laying the foundation for these successes.

He lauded the athletes for their outstanding performances and assured them of his unwavering support.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of citations and undisclosed cash prizes to distinguished officers and athletes, recognising their exceptional contributions and tireless efforts throughout the year.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Maher Kheir, praised the Ghana Army sports teams for their discipline and dedication, which he attributed to their success.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including a representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports,; Brig. Gen. Ben Barima Owusu, Chief of Staff Officer; Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority; Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association; Maxwell Tachie, President of IMAX Promotions; Alhaji Fadi Fatal, Director of Operations, IMAX Promotions; and Christopher Attipoe of Premium Motors.