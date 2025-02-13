Featured

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites drawn against Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo and Tanzania in Group A

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 17:57 2 minutes read

Ghana’s Black Satellites have been placed in Group A for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), alongside host nation Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, and Tanzania.

The draw, which took place on Thursday, February 13, 2024, in Cairo, Egypt, also confirmed that Group A will be joined by a representative from the Central African Football Federations’ Union (UNIFFAC).

In Group B, Nigeria will face Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco, while Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, and Sierra Leone are in Group C.

This year’s competition will feature the top two teams from each group, along with the three best third-placed teams, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Additionally, the tournament will serve as Africa’s qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The four semi-finalists will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup.

The AFCON is scheduled to take place from Saturday, April 26 to Sunday, May 18, 2025, while the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will be held in Chile from September 27 to October 19, 2025.

The Black Satellites, who have won the tournament four times, last triumphed in 2021 under coach Abdul Karim Zito, but missed the 2023 edition in Egypt.

Now, under new coach Desmond Ofei, the team aims for a strong campaign to secure one of the World Cup spots.

Preparations are already underway at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram as the team readies itself for the tournament in April.