Stopper vows to stop Allotey on June 15

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 20:17

Welterweight boxing star, George Faho Mensah, has vowed to stop his challenger Emmanuel Allotey when they meet on the bill of the Fists of Carnage at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on June 15.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed 'Stopper' among boxing fans for his hard-hitting punches, told GraphicOnline in an interview that serial loser Allotey will be no match for him. "I know what I am made of. Ghanaians are yet to feel my prowess, but on June 15, I will announce my presence to the world and stop Allotey," he stated.

The burly fighter has fought six times as a professional, lost once, and drawn once. "I have a good management team in SP Sport Management LTD, and they are doing all their best for me, so trust me when I say I won't go the rounds with Allotey," the confident-looking James Town dweller told GraphicOnline.

Stopper trains with the no-nonsense Emmanuel Yeboah at the Panix Boxing Gym and is a knockout specialist. He last fought and knocked out brawler Abdul Majid in April this year.

His opponent, Allotey, on the other hand, is a journeyman who has fought 60 times as a professional and lost 54 times. "My opponent wants to use me to revive his career, but it won't work. I will retire him," he told this medium.

A signee of SP Sport Management LTD, the pugilist vows to focus on the national, continental, and world titles after his feat.