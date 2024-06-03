Featured

Sports minister to grace CAA Championship

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 13:04

The Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Region II Athletics Championship officially opens today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, serving as a special guest of honour.

This highly anticipated event will see athletes from across the West African subregion, including representatives from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gabon, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire, compete in various track and field events.

The championship features a wide range of events, including sprints, distance races, hurdles, relays, and field events. Each participating country is determined to leave a mark on this prestigious stage, with athletes vying for qualification spots for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ghana's team, in particular, is aiming for Olympic qualification in both relay and individual events.

The athletes have undergone intensive training and, with the added advantage of home support, are poised to face stiff competition from their West African neighbours.

Notable athletes from other countries include Gambia's Gina Barnes, who, along with her peers, is confident of securing a ticket to the Olympic Games. The two-day event promises to be thrilling, showcasing strength, speed, and determination as athletes compete for medals and glory.