Featured

Semenyo pens five-year contract extension at AFC Bournemouth.

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 14:29

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo, has signed a five-year contract extension with English Premiership side, AFC Bournemouth, until 2029.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions for the English side last season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists under their manager, Andoni Iraola.

Semenyo’s impressive form also saw him win the club’s Michael Matthews Jewellers Player of the Month award for November. The Ghana international initially joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023.

Semenyo famously scored a brace in a terrific comeback against Luton Town to secure victory for the Cherries.

In his international career, he has scored two goals from 22 appearances for the Black Stars since his debut in 2022.

"It has been clear for all to see the rate of Antoine's development since joining 18 months ago. He has gone from strength to strength and enjoyed an incredible first full season with us.

Agreeing on a new long-term contract was important for us to recognise his contribution as a key member of our squad, and we're excited to see this continue for years to come ", AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said on the Cherries’ website.

The Ghanaian international hopes to continue his top form in the upcoming season and has already joined his teammates for the preseason as they prepare for the 2024/25 season.