Samartex feat, wake-up call for Kotoko, Hearts

Maurice Quansah Sports News Jun - 22 - 2024 , 09:00

The deafening carnival that characterised FC Samartex 1996’s official Crowning as the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League champions in Samreboi last Sunday is expected to be a wake-up call for sleeping giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, to rise from their slumber.

The flamboyant coronation of the new kings of Ghanaian football, following a 2-0 victory over visiting Accra Lions in the ceremonial match at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena re-echoed the emerging trend in the local premier league.

Hitherto, the Premier League title was the exclusive right of Kotoko and Hearts who till date share the most honours between them. However, Samartex’s historic feat reinforced the new dynamics that is gradually reducing Kotoko and Hearts to toothless bulldogs who have virtually lost how they were dreaded by other clubs.

Though Asante Kotoko (26 titles) and Hearts of Oak (20 titles) have been the dominant force since the first league championship in 1957, the past 15 years have seen the rise of single-owner clubs

like Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Wa All Stars (renamed Legon Cities), Dreams FC, and FC Samartex, while many traditional clubs have lost their influence in Ghanaian football due to a multiplicity of factors, including challenges with their ownership structure and a lack of clear leadership.

Just as Aduana FC won the 2009 Premier League as debutants, FC Samartex also made history in just two seasons in the top flight, as the league trophy made a journey through the Western Region when Tarkwa-based Medeama SC surrendered the title to their cross-regional rivals. The shift in power from Tarkwa to Samreboi, a town famed for its vast timber resources and thriving industry built around Samartex Timber and Plywood Limited, signalled a new era and a seismic shift in Ghanaian football.

Last season, the festive atmosphere that was witnessed in Samreboi, a town famed for its vast cocoa and timber resources, was on full display at the T&A Park in Tarkwa when Medeama Sporting Club, two-time FA Cup champions in recent times, also made history by lifting their maiden league title.

As if by design, both Hearts and Kotoko were completely out of contention for the title last season. Worst of all, longsuffering Hearts fans, especially had to wait till the final day in the last two seasons not to savour another league glory but to witness the survival of their idol club in the elite division. How the mighty have fallen.